Tech Stocks Hit as Microsoft Down 6% in Late Hours: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The world’s largest technology companies extended losses in late hours as Microsoft Corp.’s results fueled concern the artificial-intelligence frenzy that has powered the bull market might have gone too far.

A $280 billion exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 (ticker: QQQ) got hit as the software maker plunged 6% amid slower cloud growth. The results overshadowed Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s solid outlook. Intel Corp. rose on plans to cut thousands of jobs to reduce costs. All that will set the scene for earnings from other heavyweights, with markets gearing up for the Federal Reserve decision.

A rotation out of big tech has dragged the Nasdaq 100 down 9% from its peak, leaving it on the cusp of a correction. The shift into cyclical pockets of the market began in earnest after signs of cooling inflation stoked bets the Fed will cut rates in September.

“If the Fed does not signal a September rate cut, markets could get a bit ugly given recent tech weakness — especially if earnings underwhelm,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report.

The S&P 500 fell to around 5,435. The Nasdaq 100 slid 1.4%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps sank 2%. The Russell 2000 of small firms rose 0.3%. Nvidia Corp. slid 7%, wiping $193 billion from its market value.

Bonds and gold climbed amid a flare-up in geopolitical risks. Israel’s military struck Beirut, aiming at a Hezbollah commander. Oil remained lower. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will be under intense scrutiny when he unveils plans for quantitative tightening and a decision on the policy rate.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief David Solomon told CNBC that one or two Fed rate cuts later this year are looking increasingly likely. That’s after predicting just two months ago there would be no reductions in 2024.

If the Fed is about to begin a rate cutting cycle, stock bulls have history on their side. In the six prior hiking cycles, the S&P 500 has risen an average 5% a year after the first cut, according to calculations by the financial research firm CFRA. What’s more, the gains also broadened, with the small-cap Russell 2000 Index climbing 3.2% 12 months later, the data show.

To Bank of America Corp.’s Savita Subramanian, the S&P 500 has probably already logged the gains it will see this year, but the benchmark still presents ample opportunities for investors.

While neutral on the index overall, she says there’s potential for strong returns in a few areas: among dividend payers, “old school” capital-expenditure beneficiaries like infrastructure, construction and manufacturing stocks, and other themes that don’t revolve around artificial intelligence.

Corporate Highlights:

Starbucks Corp. posted a second consecutive quarter of declining sales as pullback from coffee treats hurt results.

Pinterest Inc. warned that revenue in the current quarter may be lower than analysts’ predictions.

Match Group Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to cut 6% of its global staff as it shuts down livestreaming services across some of its dating apps and faces activist pressure to deliver on a turnaround.

For the first time since the throes of the pandemic, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is worth more than its longtime Wall Street rival Morgan Stanley.

Pfizer Inc. raised its profit expectations for the year, citing new cancer drugs, as it seeks to dig out of a Covid-related hole in sales.

Merck & Co. got hit as light sales of its Gardasil HPV vaccine in China dimmed quarterly profit and sales that beat Wall Street estimates.

Airbus SE has initiated a wholesale review of its ailing space business, with Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury saying he’s weighing all possibilities about the future of the subsidiary after it racked up close to $1 billion in charges in the first half.

L’Oréal SA reported sluggish sales growth in the second quarter as the world’s biggest maker of beauty products suffered from weakness in China.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 2%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0811

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2832

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 153.26 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.1% to $65,939.38

Ether fell 1.5% to $3,272.72

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.14%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.34%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $75.09 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1% to $2,407.48 an ounce

