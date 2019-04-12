A policeman guards the Hotel La Palma au Lac in Muralto, canton Ticino, where the young British woman was reportedly found dead on April 9 (Keystone / Samuel Golay)

A criminal investigation has been opened into the death of a 22-year-old British woman who was found dead on Tuesday in a hotel room near Locarno in southern Switzerland, the Ticino Attorney General’s Office said on Friday.

The prosecutor’s officeexternal link said a 29-year-old German citizen, who resides in canton Zurich, had been arrested and a homicide investigation had been opened.

The body of the young woman was discovered on Tuesday morning in the bathroom of a four-star hotel in Muralto, canton Ticino. The victim has not been named and the cause of her death is unclear.

The hotel’s night porter alerted the police.

An autopsy has been carried out but the results have not yet been sent to the investigating authorities, the prosecutor’s office said.

Keystone SDA/sb

