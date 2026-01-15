Paléo in Nyon voted best major European festival
Paléo has been voted best major European festival 2025 by the European festivals association Yourope. The Nyon-based festival was rewarded for its warm welcome, its programme and its values.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The European Festival Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday in Groningen in the Netherlands. The “Best Major Festival Award”, reserved for events attracting more than 40,000 people a day, rewards “a festival of high quality in terms of both its programming and the experience offered to the public”, announced Paléo on Thursday.
An initial online voting stage attracted 300,000 people across Europe. A professional jury then selected the 10 finalists. “It’s an accolade not only for the profession, but also for the public at home and abroad,” said the Paléo organisers.
More
Festival birth boosts Paléo visitor numbers
Collective adventure
“Above all, this title rewards a collective adventure and the exceptional commitment of the entire Paléo community, particularly its volunteers,” emphasised Daniel Rossellat, president of Paléo, quoted in the press release.
Paléo has been eligible for the “Best Major Festival” category since 2022, thanks to its new capacity of 250,000 people, according to the festival. It entered the competition in 2024, finishing as a finalist. In 2017, it won the title of “Best Medium-Sized Festival”, an award won by Montreux Jazz last year.
Adapted from French by AI/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.