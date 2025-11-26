The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss CEO no longer considers 100-franc flight tickets realistic
Cheap flight tickets are no longer realistic, says SWISS CEO
According to an interview with Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) CEO Jens Fehlinger, flight tickets of CHF100 ($124) are no longer realistic in the future. Sustainable fuel is more expensive than conventional fuel and more of it will have to be refuelled in future.

“This cannot be sustained in the long term at current prices,” said Fehlinger in an interview with the CH-Media newspapers. We need to invest in innovation. “That’s where the solution lies for us, not in bans or additional requirements.” Nevertheless, the company wants to do everything it can to offer prices that are as fair as possible. “Flying should remain affordable,” said Fehlinger.

He described the financial year, which is about to end, as difficult. The results had fallen short of expectations. Competition had intensified, particularly in Europe, and the airline was simultaneously confronted with rising costs. A high profit or record turnover was therefore not to be expected.

In the summer, SWISS observed lower demand in Economy class for trips to the United States, but a trend reversal is now emerging. “The desire to travel to the US is increasing again,” said Fehlinger. North America remains the airline’s most important market alongside its home markets.

