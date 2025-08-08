Nidwalden set to be hardest hit Swiss canton by US tariffs

The region’s biggest employer, aircraft manufacturer Pilatus, is a major factor why Nidwalden is so vulnerable, the Blick newspaper wrote on Friday after an analysis of Swiss customs data.
Pilatus – which announced on Friday it would be temporarily stopping all shipments to the US – also operates an aircraft assembly plant in Broomfield, Colorado, and can thus escape at least part of the tariffs. However, most of the company’s added value is generated in Stans, Nidwalden, where the firm employs almost 3,000 people.
In second place in the ranking of the hardest hit cantons (which also takes gold into account) is Neuchâtel (25% of exports to the US), due to its watch industry. Aargau (23%), Valais (21%) and Vaud (21%) follow. Least impacted are the central Swiss cantons of Schwyz (6%) and Uri (1%), Blick writes.
How Trump is manoeuvring Switzerland closer to the EU
The steep US tariffs of 39% have sent shockwaves through Switzerland. They give a boost to those who advocate closer ties with the EU.
