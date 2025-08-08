The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Nidwalden set to be hardest hit Swiss canton by US tariffs

Putting the finishing touches on a Pilatus aircraft. The company is a major employer in Stans, Nidwalden. Keystone-SDA
Of the 26 cantons, Nidwalden in central Switzerland is set to be hardest hit by the new US tariffs, with 47% of its exports being America-bound.

The region’s biggest employer, aircraft manufacturer Pilatus, is a major factor why Nidwalden is so vulnerable, the Blick newspaper wrote on Friday after an analysis of Swiss customs data.

Pilatus – which announced on Friday it would be temporarily stopping all shipments to the US – also operates an aircraft assembly plant in Broomfield, Colorado, and can thus escape at least part of the tariffs. However, most of the company’s added value is generated in Stans, Nidwalden, where the firm employs almost 3,000 people.

In second place in the ranking of the hardest hit cantons (which also takes gold into account) is Neuchâtel (25% of exports to the US), due to its watch industry. Aargau (23%), Valais (21%) and Vaud (21%) follow. Least impacted are the central Swiss cantons of Schwyz (6%) and Uri (1%), Blick writes.

