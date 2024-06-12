Traders in Wait-and-See Mode Before US CPI, Fed: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Contracts for European equities ticked higher while Asian stocks slipped, as the double-whammy of an upcoming US inflation report and the Federal Reserve decision kept traders on edge.

Hong Kong’s equity benchmark fell more than 1%, with auto shares leading the decline ahead of Europe’s tariff decision. Stocks also dropped in Japan while gauges in India headed for new record highs. The Euro Stoxx 50 futures climbed 0.3% and contracts for US shares were little changed after the S&P 500 closed at a new high.

A Bloomberg index of dollar strength extended its advance to the fifth session, hovering near this year’s high. Treasuries steadied after rising on a solid $39 billion sale, which reflected speculation that Wednesday’s inflation reading will help make the case for the Fed to cut rates this year.

“The Fed must gain conviction that inflation is firmly headed toward its target before it cuts. So it’s likely that more convincing evidence of disinflationary tendencies might be necessary,” said Naomi Fink, global strategist at Nikko Asset Management. “Our view as a firm is for the Fed to be able to implement one rate cut this year.”

In key Asian data, China’s consumer price gains held above zero in May while factory-gate prices remained stuck in deflation, fueling concerns over persistently weak demand. Separately, the Biden administration is said to be considering further restrictions on China’s access to chip technology used for artificial intelligence.

“China markets are in need of a fresh catalyst after the impact on sentiment from the previous measures has worn off, and it’s looking increasingly difficult for China to announce policy easing with Fed rate cuts being delayed.” said Charu Chanana, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. “Despite the tech sector optimism sustaining, markets are turning slightly cautious ahead of the event risks from the US CPI and FOMC announcement today.”

US monetary policy continues to be the single most critical input for traders in Asia even with India’s post-election volatility, central banks in Japan and Taiwan gearing up for their own rate decisions and various Southeast Asian currencies testing key support levels.

The Fed is widely expected to hold borrowing costs at a two-decade high on Wednesday, but there’s less certainty on officials’ quarterly rate projections, known as the “dot plot.”

The projections “could potentially be a major market moving event especially if the dots only show one rate cut in 2024 instead of two which seems to be the street consensus view,” said Nomura strategist Chetan Seth.

The new dot plot likely will indicate two 25-basis-point cuts this year, compared with three in the March version, according to Bloomberg Economics. The economists expect the May CPI print to give the Fed some additional reassurance that inflation is slowing.

In commodities, oil extended gains after industry data pointed to shrinking US crude stockpiles ahead of a report from the IEA on the market outlook. Iron ore climbed for the first time in three days, rising from the lowest level since April, buoyed by cautious optimism over signs of recovery in China’s property market.

Key events this week:

Germany CPI, Wednesday

US CPI, Fed rate decision, Wednesday

G-7 leaders summit, June 13-15

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Tesla annual meeting, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams moderates a discussion with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Thursday

Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:02 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.7%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0737

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.24 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2700 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6612

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $67,414.57

Ether rose 0.8% to $3,516.61

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.41%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 0.995%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.31%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $78.35 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,313.12 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.