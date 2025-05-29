Treasuries Extend Rally on Solid $44 Billion Sale: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders cheering solid results from Nvidia Corp. had to face the harsh reality of slowing economic data and legal uncertainties around Donald Trump’s trade war. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell met with Trump to discuss growth, jobs and inflation.

The S&P 500 pared most of an advance that earlier approached 1%. The Trump administration said it would go to the Supreme Court as soon as Friday if an appeals court doesn’t put on hold a decision finding most of the president’s tariffs are illegal. Treasuries gained on bets the Fed will cut rates twice this year, extending gains after a solid $44 billion sale of seven-year notes.

“We expect further market volatility ahead as headlines on both trade and fiscal policy emerge,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We still expect US equities to rise over the next 12 months, but near-term gains this year are likely to be more limited.”

The US economy shrank at the start of the year, restrained by weaker consumer spending and an even bigger impact from trade than initially reported. Pending sales of previously owned homes last month fell by the most since September 2022, while a rise in recurring jobless claims signaled higher unemployment.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered. Nvidia led gains in megacaps, climbing about 4%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 4.42%. A dollar gauge lost 0.4%.

Corporate Highlights:

Best Buy Co. reduced its sales and profit outlook as the electronics retailer grapples with tariffs on imports from China, its top source of goods.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. agreed to a far-reaching partnership that will allow travelers to use loyalty points and book flights across the two carriers.

Kohl’s Corp. reported better-than-expected comparable sales, a positive sign amid a tumultuous run of events for the retailer.

Foot Locker Inc.’s sales slump persisted in the latest quarter, a potential headache for Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. as it prepares to acquire the struggling sneaker chain.

Salesforce Inc. raised its annual sales forecast, suggesting that its AI agent product is on a path to contribute significant revenue.

HP Inc.’s profit outlook fell short of estimates and it cut the annual earnings forecast, pointing toward a weaker economy and continuing costs from US tariffs on goods from China.

C3.ai Inc. soared as the software company reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and announced the renewal of its partnership with Baker Hughes Co.

Royal Bank of Canada missed estimates after setting aside more money than expected to cover possible loan losses amid a faltering economy even as income rose across most business lines.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat estimates on higher revenue across the business, including at its capital-markets unit, which was boosted by volatile trading conditions.

LVMH’s deputy chief executive officer said Chinese customers have been pulling back on travel and consumer spending, indicating that a slump in demand for luxury goods may still have some way to run.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 1:15 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.9%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1365

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3491

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 144.20 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $106,721.7

Ether rose 0.4% to $2,644.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 4.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $60.91 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1% to $3,321.82 an ounce

