Treasuries Hit as Traders Weigh US Election Risks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest bond market got hit as traders weighed the potential economic implications of the November US presidential election.

Treasuries fell, with long-term maturities underperforming shorter ones. The growing prospect of a Donald Trump victory is making yield curve steepeners attractive as inflation would likely quicken under such a scenario, according to Morgan Stanley. The Supreme Court ruled that Trump has some immunity from criminal charges for trying to reverse the 2020 election, all but ensuring that a trial won’t happen before the 2024 vote.

“With the eternal question of whether rising debts and deficits matter for interest rates and the funding costs a government has to pay, maybe we’re getting a taste that now it does?” said Peter Boockvar at the Boock Report. “Regardless of who wins in November though, we know the US financial situation is only going to get worse, especially if current federal spending as a % of GDP at 23-24% remains well above the historical trend of about 20%.”

Treasury 10-year yields advanced eight basis points to 4.47%. The S&P 500 wavered near 5,460. European shares snapped a four-day losing streak and the euro climbed as French election results suggested there’s a smaller probability of extreme policies coming from the far-right.

Morgan Stanley strategists say equity investors “should stay selective” and maintain a bias toward quality US stocks heading into election season, as markets consider potential Republican win scenarios after last week’s Presidential debate.

Strategists led by Michael Wilson say investors should focus on quality stocks — which typically have more stable earnings, stronger balance sheets and higher margins — and stay away from small-cap cyclicals.

“Risks are skewed to the downside for growth under Republican win scenarios due in part to immigration reform and tariffs,” they wrote. With inflation and fiscal sustainability also in focus, such dynamics “are likely headwinds to lower quality, cyclical areas of the market and small caps in this scenario.”

The dollar should stay elevated in second half of the year as a result of improving Treasury yield advantage, decent US growth strength and November election risks, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Meera Chandan wrote.

US election risks should be by-and-large dollar positive, at least in the short run, they said. Growth-supportive fiscal policies should also be dollar-positive in near term, despite deficit implications in the medium term.

Corporate Highlights:

Chewy Inc. whipsawed as Keith Gill — known online as “Roaring Kitty” — disclosed a 6.6% passive stake in the online pet food and product retailer.

Gill was sued for allegedly orchestrating a “pump and dump” scheme involving GameStop Corp. shares.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Tuesday

US job openings, Tuesday

Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde speak at ECB forum in Portugal, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US Fed minutes, ADP employment, ISM Services, factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Wednesday

UK general election, Thursday

US Independence Day holiday, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:46 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0725

The British pound was little changed at $1.2642

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 161.57 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $62,873.78

Ether rose 1.4% to $3,465.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 4.48%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 2.61%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $82.88 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

