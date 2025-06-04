Treasuries Rally on Fed Cut Hopes, Stocks Hit Peak: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries rallied as tepid US economic data reinforced expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 10 basis points to the lowest level in almost a month. US government debt rallied across the curve as data showed a contraction in US service providers and a deceleration in hiring, in turn supporting bets for Fed cuts.

A gauge of global equities closed at a record high. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 are within 3% of their record closing highs hit in February. Lower yields pushed the dollar down 0.4% Wednesday. Equity-index futures for Asia were mixed while an index of US-listed Chinese shares rose 2%.

US economic activity has fallen slightly in recent weeks, indicating tariffs and elevated uncertainty are rippling across the economy, according to the Fed’s Beige Book. Still, the recovery in stocks after the initial tumult caused by President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement two months ago, is a sign that the worst may be over and the markets are rallying in anticipation of rate cuts.

“Markets are likely to view this through the lens of disappointment on the real growth side,” said Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “While this represents good news for the US economy in terms of potential rate relief, the improvement already priced into equities and credit spreads could be challenged by this series of weaker numbers.”

Swap traders are pricing in two Fed reductions by the end of the year. The weaker yields on Wednesday added downward pressure to the greenback and left an index of the dollar 0.4% lower, compounding a weakening trend.

The Institute for Supply Management’s index of services dropped a touch below the 50 level that separates expansion and contraction. Private payrolls rose the least in two years. Nonfarm payroll jobs data due Friday will provide further clarity.

In Asia, data set for release Friday includes inflation for Taiwan and the Philippines, trade for Australia and Caixin Services PMIs for China. Later in the day the European Central Bank will hand down an interest rate decision.

Elsewhere, Kevin Zhao, head of global sovereign and currency at UBS Asset Management, floated the idea that Japan should stop issuing long bonds to halt a recent selloff. Japan’s sovereign debt is back in the spotlight as the government prepares for another sale of super-long-term bonds after dismal showings at recent auctions.

“It’s time for the MOF to recognize this structural shift in demand for long-dated government bonds,” Zhao said in an interview. “The MOF should announce they will stop issuing any bonds over 30 years, because there’s no demand anymore.”

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate, the US oil price, opened lower after a 0.9% Wednesday drop ended a two-day rally. The decline came as reports stated that Saudi Arabia wants OPEC+ to continue with accelerated oil supply hikes in the coming months. Gold was steady around $3,373 per ounce after rising Wednesday. Bitcoin traded around $105k, broadly where it began the week.

In Washington, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Trump administration has been reworking agreements forged with semiconductor makers under the 2022 Chips Act to secure what he called better terms. President Trump lamented the lack of action on a trade deal with China, underscoring the difficulty in finding common ground between the two countries.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1420

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.76 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1721 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6493

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $104,847.39

Ether was little changed at $2,607.24

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.20%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $62.68 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.