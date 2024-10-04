Treasury Yields Rise After Blowout Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US Treasury yields rose after a stronger-than-expected jobs report dented expectations of another big interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

Yields climbed across the curve, with the two-year rate around 3.87%. US stock futures pushed higher. Bond traders had begun trimming their wagers even before the data released, with pricing implying a 30% chance of a half point Fed reduction next month, down from 60% a week ago.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 254,000 in September following an upwardly revised 72,000 advance over the the prior two months, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%.

Oil headed for its strongest weekly increase in two years on fears that Israel may decide to strike Iranian petroleum facilities in retaliation for a missile assault on its territory.

The US and its allies warned of “uncontrollable escalation” in the Middle East after Israel carried out huge bombing raids overnight near Beirut airport aimed at Hezbollah commanders and facilities.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 8:34 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0977

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3103

The Japanese yen fell 0.9% to 148.18 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $61,270.14

Ether rose 1.5% to $2,377.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 3.94%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $73.88 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,642.32 an ounce

