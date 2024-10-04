Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Treasury Yields Rise After Blowout Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US Treasury yields rose after a stronger-than-expected jobs report dented expectations of another big interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

Listen to the Here’s Why podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

Yields climbed across the curve, with the two-year rate around 3.87%. US stock futures pushed higher. Bond traders had begun trimming their wagers even before the data released, with pricing implying a 30% chance of a half point Fed reduction next month, down from 60% a week ago.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 254,000 in September following an upwardly revised 72,000 advance over the the prior two months, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%.

Oil headed for its strongest weekly increase in two years on fears that Israel may decide to strike Iranian petroleum facilities in retaliation for a missile assault on its territory. 

The US and its allies warned of “uncontrollable escalation” in the Middle East after Israel carried out huge bombing raids overnight near Beirut airport aimed at Hezbollah commanders and facilities.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 8:34 a.m. New York time
  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%
  • Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed
  • The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%
  • The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0977
  • The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3103
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.9% to 148.18 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $61,270.14
  • Ether rose 1.5% to $2,377.92

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 3.94%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.23%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.13%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $73.88 a barrel
  • Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,642.32 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani, Alex Nicholson and John Viljoen.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
189 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR