Truck driver dies in accident at turbine maker Vestas factory

This content was published on
1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A truck driver died in an accident at a Vestas factory in Nakskov in southern Denmark on Thursday, the Danish wind turbine maker said in a statement.

The truck driver was delivering goods to Vestas, the company said.

“We will work closely with the subcontractor and the transport company to investigate the accident,” it added.

Police said in a post on social media platform X that there was no danger to other employees on site.

