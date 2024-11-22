Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UBS Appoints Joe Hannon as Head of UK Mergers and Acquisitions

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG has appointed Joe Hannon as its new head of UK mergers and acquisitions, continuing a reshuffle of its global banking team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Hannon will lead UBS’s M&A strategy in the UK, where the bank has advised on 10 public transactions this year, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. Hannon formerly held the same role at Credit Suisse, his LinkedIn profile shows. 

A spokesperson for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.

The appointment comes in the wake of UBS naming new regional heads of its global banking team in EMEA. As part of those changes, Philipp Beck is relocating to London, where he’ll continue to run M&A in EMEA. In his new role, Hannon will report to Beck. 

UBS also this week appointed Pierre Lescastereyres as co-head of global banking for France and Belux, alongside Bruno Hallak. Thomas Poos was named head of global banking in the Netherlands.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

