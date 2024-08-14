UBS Profit Beats Estimates as Wealth Inflows Hit $27 Billion

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG posted higher than expected profit in the second quarter, as strong client inflows and investment banking revenue helped bolster Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti’s efforts to return capital to shareholders.

The Zurich-based bank said net income was $1.1 billion, about double analyst estimates. The key wealth management business saw strong client inflows, with $27 billion in net new assets in the period.

In its outlook, UBS said it sees “positive investor sentiment” into the third quarter, and continued momentum in client transactions. Elections in the US and geopolitical tensions are expected to lead to higher market volatility in the second half of the year, the bank said. Lower interest rates and client portfolio shifts could dampen interest income, it said.

A year after completing the takeover of Credit Suisse, UBS is on track for pre-merger levels of profitability, and plans to repurchase some $1 billion in shares this year. Yet tougher Swiss regulation being designed over the next couple of years could mean up to $25 billion in extra capital demands, prompting analysts to question whether the bank will have to moderate its payouts.

“I don’t think this will happen,” Ermotti said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua. “We will find out probably later this year, early 2025 the direction of travel. Then we can make an assessment.”

In the integration, UBS said it had achieved a reduction of 42% in the Credit Suisse assets marked for wind-down since the second quarter of last year, and $8 billion in the last quarter alone.

A lower-than-expected loss at the non-core and legacy unit helped offset a miss in the wealth management division, where profit before tax came in below analyst estimates at $871 million. That was driven partly by higher compensation of financial advisers.

The investment bank outperformed expectations, posting $477 million profit before tax in the quarter, driven by higher revenues in global markets and global banking businesses. Revenue from advisory was 23% higher year on year, and the underlying result for capital markets was up 82%, not including an adjustment related to the merger. The bank’s traders are likely to continue to profit from clients shifting their portfolios amid ongoing market volatility.

UBS recently reorganized its wealth management arm into a new unit that brings its range wealth offerings under one roof. The bank also reshuffled its leadership structure, appointing investment bank head Robert Karofsky to run its US business and jointly oversee wealth with Iqbal Khan. Khan was also made president of the Asia-Pacific region.

Into the third quarter, the bank said it expected to book about $1.1 billion in integration-related expenses, while the pace of cost-savings will decline modestly, it said.

In June, the bank offered investors in Credit Suisse funds linked to the collapse of Greensill Capital a deal whereby they would receive 90% of the fund’s value before they were shuttered. The bank said Wednesday that 92% of investors took advantage of the offer, helping to close another legacy issue from the takeover.

UBS continues to reduce the number of employees as it fuses the two global banks. Total headcount fell by more than 3,500 in the quarter, bringing the workforce to about 133,000.

