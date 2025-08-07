UBS Quits Net Zero Banking Club After Wall Street, UK Lenders
(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG is the latest bank to announce it’s leaving the world’s biggest climate group for the industry, following a string of departures by Wall Street and UK banks.
Following its annual review of memberships in the area of sustainability and climate, UBS has withdrawn from the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, according to a company statement.
The decision comes after the bank strengthened its own internal competences, UBS said.
Earlier this month Barclays Plc became the second UK lender to leave, after HSBC Holdings Plc exited the coalition.
NZBA, which at its peak represented more than 40% of global banking assets, has been rocked over the past year by an exodus of its biggest members. Wall Street banks started defecting after Donald Trump’s reelection to the White House brought with it an intensified anti-climate agenda in the US. Banks in Canada soon followed.
