UBS Removes Credit Suisse Logos From Former Zurich Headquarters

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG has removed Credit Suisse’s signs at its one-time arch-rival’s former headquarters in Zurich, replacing them with its own.

The iconic building at Paradeplatz 8 is now adorned with the UBS logo, the lender said in a statement on Friday. Built by German-Swiss architect Jakob Friedrich Wanner, it was Credit Suisse’s main building from the mid-1870s until its collapse in 2023, when the Swiss government brokered its takeover by UBS.

The Swiss banking behemoth, which now has a balance sheet roughly twice the size of Switzerland’s annual GDP, aims to create a new campus, comprising four buildings, in the center of Zurich. Approximately 4,000 of its employees will be working there in the future, UBS said. 

“For UBS, this marks another step in realizing its new Campus Paradeplatz and is a testament to the importance this historic building holds for the financial center,” the lender said.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

