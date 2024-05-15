UBS Revamps Leadership of Asset Management Unit

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG is adjusting the leadership of its asset management division, the latest changes at the Swiss bank as it continues to integrate Credit Suisse.

The changes are designed to help integrate and streamline the unit’s product offering and reduce its cost base as it looks to bolster growth, Aleksandar Ivanovic, head of asset management, said in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

The memo offers an indication of the Swiss bank plans for its asset management unit, following earlier changes at its wealth management and investment bank divisions. A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment.

Ivanovic, who was recently appointed following Suni Harford’s departure, cautioned though that while industry fund flows are starting to rebound, significant headwinds remain.

“We are also yet to see the full impact of integration on our flows and revenue run rate as we consolidate our product offering and clients continue to assess our progress,” he said in the memo.

The leadership structure detailed in the memo includes:

Francesco Grana, as asset management region head for Europe, Middle East and Africa

Andre Mueller, as head of client coverage and asset management region head for Switzerland

Nasreen Kasenally, as asset management chief operating officer

Joe Azelby, as head of real estate & private markets

Barry Gill, as head of investments

James Poucher, as asset management region head for the Americas

Appointments for staff from the group functions who will also be part of the asset management team include:

Seraina Frey, as head of asset management technology

Gaylee Saliba, as asset management chief strategy officer

Rachael Sledge, as asset management chief financial officer

