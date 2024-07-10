Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK’s Barratt forecasts 7% fall in FY25 homebuild targets

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s Barratt Developments forecast an up to 7% fall in its homebuild targets for fiscal year 2025, as elevated mortgage rates and broader economic concerns hold back recovery in the country’s housing sector.

The British housing sector is optimistic of a dynamic shift in homebuilding policy under the new Labour government, mainly to tackle planning-related issues, at a time a delay in interest rate cuts have tempered hopes of a fast-paced recovery.

Barratt, one of the biggest homebuilders in the UK in terms of output and revenue, said it expects to build 13,000-13,500 homes in the current fiscal year. The company said it built 14,004 homes in the year ended June 30, at the upper end of its outlook range.

The FTSE 100 builder also forecast profit slightly above its expectations for the 2024 fiscal year.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR