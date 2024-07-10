UK’s Barratt forecasts 7% fall in FY25 homebuild targets

(Reuters) – Britain’s Barratt Developments forecast an up to 7% fall in its homebuild targets for fiscal year 2025, as elevated mortgage rates and broader economic concerns hold back recovery in the country’s housing sector.

The British housing sector is optimistic of a dynamic shift in homebuilding policy under the new Labour government, mainly to tackle planning-related issues, at a time a delay in interest rate cuts have tempered hopes of a fast-paced recovery.

Barratt, one of the biggest homebuilders in the UK in terms of output and revenue, said it expects to build 13,000-13,500 homes in the current fiscal year. The company said it built 14,004 homes in the year ended June 30, at the upper end of its outlook range.

The FTSE 100 builder also forecast profit slightly above its expectations for the 2024 fiscal year.