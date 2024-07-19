UK’s Hargreaves Lansdown adds more clients in Q4

(Reuters) – British investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown said on Friday it had seen a strong growth in new customers and a rise in net new business in the fourth quarter, after more investors made tax-saving investments at the end of the fiscal year.

The Bristol-based company said net new clients were up 85% for the three months ended June 30, with net new businesses at 1.6 billion pounds ($2.07 billion).

($1 = 0.7734 pounds)