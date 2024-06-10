UK’s Labour Party to publish election manifesto on Thursday, says Starmer

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party will publish its election manifesto on Thursday, leader Keir Starmer told the BBC on Monday.

Labour is on course to win the national election on July 4 according to polls which give Starmer’s party a roughly 20-point lead over the ruling Conservative Party.

The two parties clashed last week after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Labour would raise taxes by 2,000 pounds ($2,500) per household if it took power. Labour has strongly rejected that figure.

Starmer said on Monday that Labour’s plans were “fully costed” and “fully funded”.

“They (our plans) don’t require tax rises over and above those that we have already set out. So there won’t be any surprises when the manifesto is unveiled on Thursday,” he said.