UK’s Labour to win largest majority in modern history, YouGov forecasts

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party is on track to win the largest majority of any party in modern history at Thursday’s election, according to a final YouGov projection published by the Times on Wednesday.

The multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) analysis predicted that Labour would win 431 seats, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives expected to win 102. It gave Labour a majority of 212 seats.