UK climate duo who threw soup at Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ found guilty of criminal damage

LONDON (Reuters) – Two climate protesters from Just Stop Oil who threw tinned soup at Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting in London’s National Gallery in 2022 were on Thursday found guilty of criminal damage, media reports said.

Anna Holland and Phoebe Plummer, now both 22, had thrown tins of Heinz tomato soup on the artwork, leading to charges of criminal damage to the frame of the painting.

The priceless canvas, one of five versions on display in museums and galleries around the world, was unharmed and later went back on display.

Activists from Just Stop Oil have staged a number of eye-catching protests in recent years, including disrupting sporting events, theatre performances and road traffic.

Earlier this month five activists from the group, including founder Roger Hallam, were each jailed for at least four years over a conspiracy to block London’s M25 motorway, marking the longest sentences ever imposed for a non-violent protest in Britain.

The soup-throwing duo, who were convicted at Southwark Crown Court in London, will be sentenced on Sept. 27, the BBC reported.

