UK drivers still paying too much for road fuel, says regulator

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator said on Friday the country’s drivers are still paying too much for road fuel, with increases in retail fuel margins costing them over 1.6 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) in 2023.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its analysis showed the cost to drivers of weakened competition in the fuel sector persisted, but competition in the groceries sector appeared to be more effective in bearing down on retail margins.

($1 = 0.7777 pounds)

