Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK plans to bolster budget watchdog after ‘mini-budget’ crisis

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new government said on Wednesday it will strengthen the role of the country’s official budget watchdog under new laws that Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes will boost Britain’s attractiveness to investors.

Under the planned new legislation – announced in parliament by King Charles – all fiscal events making “significant and permanent tax and public spending changes” will be assessed by the Office of Budget Responsibility, the government said.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng triggered a crash in British government bond prices in 2022 when they announced big tax cuts in a “mini-budget” plan that they did not allow the OBR to assess.

The watchdog’s forecasts on growth and government borrowing typically accompany budgets and other big fiscal statements.

Starmer and his finance minister Rachel Reeves have said they want to turn Britain into the Group of Seven economy with the fastest sustainable growth rate through a combination of reforms to the planning system and more investment.

They have committed to fiscal rules similar to those of the Conservative government led by Rishi Sunak with a bit more room for borrowing to fund investment.

Their plan to require OBR scrutiny of budgets and other fiscal events had previously been announced as part of the Labour Party’s pre-election policy programme.

The government also confirmed in the King’s Speech its plan to create a National Wealth Fund to help drive investment into key industrial sectors including renewable energy.

The National Wealth Fund will build on an existing UK Infrastructure Bank, and will receive 7.3 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) of capital to attract 20 billion pounds of private investment.

($1 = 0.7670 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR