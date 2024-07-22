UK PM Starmer throws weight behind GCAP fighter jet project

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he wanted to put “on record” just how important the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) was, dampening speculation that the fighter jet project with Japan and Italy could be axed following a defence review.

“It’s important for me to put on record just how important a programme this is,” Starmer told a press conference at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday.

Britain, Japan and Italy signed an international treaty last year to set up the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) – merging the separate next-generation fighter efforts of the countries and aiming for a new aircraft to enter service by 2035.

But there has been speculation that Starmer’s Labour party, which won an election earlier this month, might not recommit to GCAP after it immediately launched a review of the armed forces, which will report back in the first half of 2025.

Starmer noted the review but said the GCAP programme, also known as Tempest in Britain, was making “significant progress”.

“It is an important programme and I know that people in the room will want to hear me say that,” he said.

“The defence secretary is holding a ministerial level meeting, I think next week in relation to this because of the significant benefits here in this country.”

Britain’s biggest defence company BAE Systems and engine-maker Rolls-Royce are working on the project alongside Italy’s Leonardo and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The programme could be opened up to others at a later stage, Italy’s defence minister said in January, with the likes of Saudi Arabia possible contenders to join the project.