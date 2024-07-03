Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine, Russian armed group claim arson attack on Moscow warship in Baltic

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) -A Ukrainian military intelligence official said on Wednesday that a fire on a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea in April was caused by a joint operation conducted by his GUR agency and a pro-Kyiv Russian military group.

On April 7, the Serpukhov missile ship stationed in Russia’s Kaliningrad region was set on fire, the GUR intelligence agency said at the time. It did not claim responsibility earlier.

GUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov told Reuters the operation was conducted in tandem with the Freedom of Russia Legion. Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has made no public comment on the incident.

Ukraine regularly carries out multiple air and naval strikes on Russian warships in the Black Sea. If the reported damage to the Serpukhov is confirmed, the arson would be Ukraine’s first known operation against Russia in the Baltic Sea.

The Freedom of Russia Legion said the arson attack was prepared and carried out together with certain servicemen within Russia’s Baltic Sea fleet with whom it had been communicating since 2023.

“As a result of the sabotage, (we) managed to ruin the ship from inside and completely destroy communication and its means of automation,” the legion said on its Telegram account.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday, a former Russian navy serviceman who goes by the call sign of Goga said he managed to collect classified documents from the Serpukhov before escaping, according to the RBC-Ukraine media outlet.

“I took prepared classified documents and left the ship, leaving the territory of (Russia) as well,” he was quoted by RBC-Ukraine as saying.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, writing by Yuliia Dysa; editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Heinrich)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
26 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
82 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR