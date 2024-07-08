Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine downs three of six missiles launched by Russia, air force says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian air defences shot down three Kh-101 cruise missiles of the six Russia launched overnight, the country’s air force said on Monday.

The missiles were shot down over the central region of Cherkasy and northern Zhytomyr, although the regional governors had not yet provided any details of damage on social media.

Russia launched four Kh-101 cruise missiles and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, the air force added.

