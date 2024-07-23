Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukrainian drone damages ferry in Russian port, one person dead, says regional governor

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a ferry and killed one person in Russia’s Port Kavkaz in the southern Krasnodar region, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Tuesday on the Telegram messaging app.

A fire at the port resulting from the drone strike was later extinguished, the RIA state news agency reported, citing an emergency services source.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the details of the attack and there was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Port Kavkaz is located on a narrow spit of land opposite the Crimean peninsula. Ferries based there help to connect Russia’s mainland with Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia also ships oil and grain exports from the port across the Black Sea. In May, the Ukrainian military said it had struck Port Kavkaz’s oil terminal with missiles.

