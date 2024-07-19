Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukrainian drone hits Russian monastery and kills one person, regional governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Ukrainian drone struck a monastery in Russia’s Kursk region on Friday, killing one person, the regional governor Alexei Smirnov said on the Telegram app.

The Mash Telegram channel said a 60-year-old male parishioner had died at around 0830 local time after a drone fired eight projectiles at the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in Gornal, a village near the Ukrainian border.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities on the reported attacks, which Reuters could not confirm independently.

Like other Russian border regions, Kursk comes under frequent attack from Kyiv’s forces. On Tuesday, a drone attack on a factory producing electrical devices in the town of Korenevo caused a fire in which no one was harmed.

The men’s monastery was founded in 1671 and once hosted the writer Fyodor Dostoevsky, who immortalised his conversations with the monks in his novel “The Brothers Karamazov,” according to the monastery’s website.

A child was injured in a previous attack on the monastery last August, according to Mash.

