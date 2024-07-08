Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
US announces second $2 billion military loan deal for Poland

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – The United States on Monday announced a second $2 billion foreign military financing direct loan deal with Poland as part of a major modernization program in the European country that will include buying U.S. defense equipment, the State Department said.

Poland is purchasing F-35 aircraft, Patriot missile systems and Abrams tanks, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

A previous $2 billion deal was signed in September 2023.

