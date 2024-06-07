US Futures Are Steady With Key Jobs in Focus: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures pointed to a steady open for Wall Street ahead of crucial jobs data that could cement bets on when the Federal Reserve can start to ease monetary policy.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 were largely unchanged. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index retreated 0.4%, edging away from recent record peaks.

Analysis of US Employment Report for May in Real Time: TOPLive

Among individual stock movers, Gamestop Corp. shares whipsawed, falling about 19% after an initial 37% surge in premarket after the video-game retailer announced that it would sell up to 75 million additional shares. The statement came just before Keith Gill — whose online moniker is Roaring Kitty — is set to return to YouTube. AMC Entertainment Inc. fell 14% after rising as much as 16%.

While traders were wary of placing big bets either way on Friday, global stocks are set to snap a two-week losing stretch. Policy-easing expectations have escalated, encouraged by a slew of weaker-than-forecast US data, as well as rate cuts this week by the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank. A Bloomberg gauge of global government bonds posted its longest rising streak since November.

“All focus on the payrolls and the potential aftermath,” said Michael Brown, senior strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “A number that’s bang in line with expectations will reaffirm where current market pricing is for Fed cuts and could give the market the fuel it needs to keep moving higher.”

Friday’s report is expected to show the US added 180,000 jobs in May, slightly more than in April, with the unemployment rate seen holding steady. Swap markets are pricing a full Fed rate cut by November, with a strong likelihood of one in September. Bond yields inched higher, while Bloomberg’s dollar gauge eased.

As rate-cut bets build, investors are pouring money into stocks, with US equity funds getting $4.6 billion in a seventh week of inflows, Bank of America said, citing EPFR Global data. However, BofA strategist Michael Hartnett warned a Fed rate cut may not be entirely good news, calling it the “first hint of trouble.” Chances of a hard landing could increase if the market grows more confident of lower borrowing costs, he added.

In commodity markets, gold prices fell after the People’s Bank of China said it hadn’t added to its bullion holdings last month, pausing an 18-month long buying spree that lifted the precious metal to record highs. Brent crude futures edged up, but were set for a third weekly loss.

Key events this week:

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:56 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0902

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2806

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.60 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $71,659.85

Ether rose 1% to $3,835.55

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.30%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.19%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $76.12 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.6% to $2,337.63 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Divya Patil, Matthew Burgess and Alice Atkins.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.