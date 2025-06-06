US Futures Climb on Signs Trump-Musk Rift to Ease: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures are bouncing ahead of the release of US jobs data, on signs that the extraordinary spat between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk may cool.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures also climbed after falling nearly 1% on Thursday, when Tesla Inc. sank 14% as Trump proposed cutting off the billionaire’s government contracts. Musk, who triggered the public feud with criticism of Trump’s signature tax bill, later signaled that he’s keen to ease the tension. US Treasuries and the dollar were little changed.

Investors will turn their attention later Friday to the key monthly nonfarm payrolls report, after earlier data this week signaled a cooling labor market, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at least twice this year.

“Futures are edging higher, perhaps as Musk has started to suggest on X that he would be open to a cooling-off period in his war of words with the President,” said Jim Reid, global head of macro research and thematic strategy at Deutsche Bank AG.

Corporate Highlights:

HSBC Holdings Plc’s Chairman Mark Tucker is leaving Europe’s largest lender to take on a non-executive chairman role at AIA Group Ltd., marking his return to the Hong Kong-based insurer.

Hennes & Mauritz AB, the fast-fashion retailer that’s been listed on the Swedish stock market since 1974, is steadily moving back toward private ownership.

Siemens Energy AG is on course to pay a dividend for the first time in almost four years after replacing an €11 billion ($12.6 billion) rescue package backed by the German government.

Autodoc SE intends to launch an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

The UK has banned six water companies from paying bonuses to senior executives to try to force companies to do more to tackle pollution.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:29 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1423

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 143.97 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1842 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3543

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.9% to $103,436.17

Ether rose 2.7% to $2,464.93

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.38%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.60%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $65.07 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,360.18 an ounce

