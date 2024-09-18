US Futures Edge Higher in Watchful Mood Before Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures posted small gains as a watchful tone spread across global markets before the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

Traders are split over whether the US central bank will announce a cut of 25 or 50 basis points later Wednesday, with market-implied odds currently signaling a 55% chance of the bigger move.

Contracts on the S&P 500 gained less than 0.2%, with the benchmark about 0.5% below its July record. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index retreated. The dollar slipped close to its weakest levels since January, while Treasury yields ticked higher.

Investors are looking for the Fed to ease policy sufficiently to respond to recent signs of weakness in the economy, without stirring concerns that conditions are worse than markets appreciate.

“If they’re doing 25 basis points this time, the likelihood that they can get to a hundred basis points by year end is pretty slim,” said Justin Onuekwusi, chief investment officer at St James Place Management. “So if you don’t get 50, then you’re going to get significant moves in market pricing.”

The Japanese yen climbed as much as 0.8%, signaling expectations of a narrowing divergence in policy between the Fed and the Bank of Japan, which decides on rates on Friday.

In corporate news, Alphabet Inc. gained in US premarket trading after its Google unit won a court fight over competition with the European Union. Aperol maker Davide Campari NV’s shares fell 6.7% as its chief executive officer resigned after just five months.

In the UK, money markets see the Bank of England delivering modestly less easing after services inflation rose to 5.6% in August from 5.2% in July, while the headline figure held at just above the 2% target. The pound strengthened and yields on UK government bonds rose after Wednesday’s data.

Forecasters largely anticipate the Federal Open Market Committee will reduce rates by a quarter point to a range of 5% to 5.25%, though a number expect a half-point move. Investors see even odds of a half-point adjustment.

Fresh quarterly projections in the form of the so-called “dot plot” released at the end of the central bank’s two-day meeting will offer further insight into the path ahead for borrowing costs and the economy. Chair Jerome Powell will also hold a press conference.

“Given the market noise, I now expect them to go for half a point,” said Francois Rimeau, a strategist at La Francaise Asset Management. “Powell’s comments, the dot plot, the economic forecast, all of that will be at least as important as the cut itself.”

Oil turned lower after a two-day gain as signs of higher US stockpiles countered concerns that Middle East tensions may escalate further.

Key events this week:

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US US Conf. Board leading index, initial jobless claims, US existing home sales, Thursday

FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 6:13 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1135

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3219

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 141.64 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $59,703.66

Ether fell 2.2% to $2,293.11

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.66%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.17%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.81%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $70.04 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

