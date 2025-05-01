US Futures Extend Wall Street Gain on Tech Results: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures rallied Thursday on stronger-than-expected tech earnings and signs the Trump administration may be close to announcing the first round of trade deals to reduce planned tariffs.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both gained at least 0.9%, helped by a post-market rally for Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. following their bullish corporate results. Microsoft posted better-than-expected sales, while Meta also exceeded analysts’ sales forecasts, suggesting customer demand hasn’t been rattled by tariffs.

The advance for US futures came after the S&P 500 erased an intraday drop of more than 2% Wednesday to close 0.2% higher. Shares in Japan and Australia both edged lower Thursday. A number of markets are shut for holidays across Asia including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and India.

Sentiment toward US equities was boosted Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s trade representative said the country was nearing an announcement of a first tranche of trade deals that would see the White House reduce planned tariffs on trading partners.

Treasuries edged lower across the curve in Asia, while index of the dollar was little changed. The yen traded in a narrow range before a Bank of Japan meeting where policymakers are expected to keep settings on hold for a second gathering.

US stocks has slumped in early trading Wednesday after data showed the economy contracted at the start of the year for the first time since 2022. The rebound was partly helped by a report that the US has been proactively reaching out to China through various channels. At the same time, a cohort of investors is betting the Fed will administer its policy medicine to forestall a recession.

“Weak data could hasten Fed cuts,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “The Fed is now more likely to step in sooner with its rate cuts to support an ailing economy, while the weakness in data could also encourage Trump to ease off on tariffs and make deals quicker.”

The stock recovery was also assisted by separate data that showed a jump in consumer spending, while a key inflation gauge decelerated.

Tariff Shock

Wednesday’s economic numbers give investors and the Fed a better read on the state of the economy heading into the tariff shock, according to Krishna Guha at Evercore. But the relative magnitude of these effects may not become clear until some time in the third quarter, he said.

“This presents the Fed with a dilemma as to whether it should wait to July/September or consider cutting in June anyway because the risk of delay is too high, even though it may not have as much clarity on the outlook as it would like,” Guha said.

Tesla board members have reached out to several executive search firms to work on a formal process for finding a new chief executive to replace Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Oil, Gold

Oil was little changed in Asia after settling below $60 a barrel Wednesday for the first time in three weeks as signs emerged that the Saudi-led OPEC+ alliance may be entering a prolonged period of higher production. Gold crept lower as traders assessed the Fed’s rate path after US data showed signs of downside risks under President Donald Trump’s trade agenda.

The US and Ukraine reached a deal over access to Ukraine’s natural resources Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the accord, a move that Kyiv sought to solidify Trump’s backing in ceasefire talks with Russia.

To Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates., what happens next very much depends on the tariff developments.

“If we get a series of announcements soon of trade agreements reached, optimism will rise, and the Fed will likely cut soon,” he said. “If things drag out for weeks and months, the damage to supply chains and inevitable near-term inflation could cause shouts of stagflation and be very bearish for stocks.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.9% as of 10:06 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1319

The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.06 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2725 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $94,472.71

Ether rose 0.4% to $1,801.26

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.18%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.305%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.20%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 1.4% to $3,241.09 an ounce

