US Futures Fall as OECD Cuts Global Growth Outlook: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures fell as a warning by the OECD about global economic growth reinforced concern over the impact of the Trump administration’s trade war.

S&P 500 contracts slid 0.2% as the US benchmark is set to continue a run of daily swings between gains and losses. Treasuries climbed after a Japanese sale of 10-year debt received ample demand. The dollar strengthened 0.3%.

Listen to the Stock Movers podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

The Paris-based OECD slashed its global growth forecasts for the second time this year, saying that a combination of trade barriers and uncertainty are hitting confidence. The alert comes two months into President Donald Trump’s push to reshape global trade and agree new deals, with few signs of a breakthrough in talks with major partners.

“We’re clearly seeing a lot of volatility and investors want more visibility,” Massimiliano Bondurri, founder and chief executive officer of SGMC Capital in Singapore, said on Bloomberg TV. “It’s normal that markets are actually going to be flip-flopping.”

The US economy has also increasingly shown signs of a moderate yet broad-based softening. A report due later Tuesday on April vacancies is forecast to show a decline in job openings to the fewest since 2020 as companies are growing more conscious about consumers’ cost-saving efforts. Payrolls data scheduled for Friday will probably show a slowing in the pace of hiring.

“Markets are trading higher than on April 2, but earnings have been revised down, global growth too,” said Gilles Guibout, head of European equities at AXA Investment Managers in Paris. “Are we really in a better position? The answer is ‘no’.”

Meanwhile, Trump worked the phones Monday and took to social media to try to sway Republican holdouts on his multi-trillion dollar tax bill. Investors and traders have raised concern that the legislation could worsen a ballooning budget deficit and US debt pile.

In Europe, inflation in the euro-area eased more than expected, dipping below the European Central Bank’s 2% target and supporting the case for interest rates to be lowered further. The Stoxx 600 pared losses of as much as 0.5%, while the euro fell 0.4% against the dollar

Money markets are all but certain of a 25 basis point cut when the ECB delivers its policy decision on Thursday, with at least one additional reduction expected later this year.

Corporate Highlights:

Constellation Energy Corp. agreed to sell power from an operating Illinois nuclear plant to Meta Platforms Inc.

Toyota Industries Corp., the original company that brought forth the world’s biggest carmaker, will be privatized for ¥4.7 trillion ($33 billion) by a group led by Akio Toyoda.

Dollar General Corp. raised its annual guidance after the first quarter topped expectations. The discount chain also said it expects to mitigate a significant amount of the tariffs currently in place.

Microsoft Corp. falls 0.4% in premarket trading. The Windows software company cut hundreds more jobs just weeks after its largest layoff in years.

Thames Water’s preferred bidder KKR & Co. has pulled out of a rescue deal in a major setback for the utility.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd. is considering options for its Canadian company formerly known as Progress Energy Resources Corp., including a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. raised its profit outlook for the full year and lifted the low end of its sales guidance, signaling confidence in the new chief executive’s overhaul strategy and consumers’ willingness to spend despite economic turbulence.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chief Executive Officer C. C. Wei blamed worsening traffic snarls for delays in expanding its base in southwestern Japan, even while a parallel US effort races ahead.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:33 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1391

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3498

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 143.12 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $105,245.23

Ether rose 2.6% to $2,606.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $62.79 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,358.70 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy and Subrat Patnaik.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.