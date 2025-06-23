US Futures Fluctuate as Traders Eye Iran, Oil Risk: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures wavered as investors assessed whether an immediate Iranian response to US strikes on its nuclear sites would significantly disrupt oil flows from the Middle East. Crude prices trimmed earlier gains.

S&P 500 contracts dropped 0.1% after swinging between losses and gains. Brent crude pared an advance of as much as 5.7% to about 1.2%, trading below $78 a barrel. The dollar strengthened 0.5% against a basket of currencies, advancing against all Group-of-10 peers as traders hedged against the risk of further oil price gains.

Oil, which has risen more than 12% since the onset of the Israel-Iran conflict, remained the central focus as any interruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz raises the specter of a spike in energy prices and higher inflation. While Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country reserved all options for a response, there haven’t yet been any signs of disruption to physical flows.

“Markets are judging that the response may not be quite as dramatic, because Iran would risk antagonizing others who are not yet pulled in,” John Bilton, head of multi-asset strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. The market is “absorbing a geopolitical event that is going on and judging that this does not, on face value, change the direction of travel.”

The market’s reaction had been generally muted since Israel’s initial assault on Iran this month. Even after falling for the past two weeks, the S&P 500 is only about 3% below its all-time high from February.

Additional losses may be contained, as some investors had already positioned for an escalation in the conflict. Equity exposure among fund managers has been trimmed while stocks are no longer in overbought territory.

The market’s sanguine reaction offers investors an opportunity to reduce their risk exposure, noted Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies International.

“We don’t see a closure of the Hormuz strait but see possibility of disruption,” Kumar said. “Our base case would be a period of uncertainty lasting a few weeks, but without a sharp escalation.”

Global bonds retreated, led by Europe, as traders weighed whether the conflict in the Middle East would stoke inflation. German yields climbed across the curve, with 10-year yields up as much as five basis points to 2.56%, the highest level in a week. The rate on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.40%.

If Iran was to close the Strait of Hormuz, “a stagflation scenario with lower growth and higher inflation due to elevated oil prices is the main risk for markets,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “It would also curb the abilities of central banks to support markets.”

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. rolled out its long-promised driverless taxi service to a handful of riders Sunday, a modest debut for what Elon Musk sees as a transformative new business line.

A takeover battle for London healthcare REIT Assura Plc took a new turn after the board switched its recommendation from an all-cash private equity offer to a sweetened one by a listed player.

British Airways and Singapore Airlines Ltd. canceled flights to the Persian Gulf, increasing aviation disruptions in the region after the US struck three nuclear sites in Iran and Tehran vowed to retaliate.

Technology investor Prosus NV swung into profit for the first time, as it switches strategy under Chief Executive Officer Fabricio Bloisi.

Buyout firm Advent reached an agreement to buy Spectris Plc, a UK maker of precision and testing equipment and software, for about £3.8 billion ($5.1 billion).

Nomura Holdings Inc. more than doubled Kentaro Okuda’s pay last year, rewarding the chief executive officer for guiding Japan’s largest brokerage to a record annual profit.

Stellantis NV is reorganizing its top management ranks as new Chief Executive Officer Antonio Filosa begins his push to turn around the struggling automaker.

