US Futures Gain, 10-Year Yields Rise on Trump Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures rose and longer-maturity bonds retreated as investors ratcheted up wagers that Donald Trump would win the presidential election after an assassination attempt.

S&P 500 contracts climbed 0.4%, with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. soaring 67% in premarket trading. The US 30-year yield rose above the two-year for the first time since January on bets that Trump would pursue a more expansive fiscal policy if he returns to the White House. The Mexican peso fell more than 1% against the dollar, while Bitcoin jumped the most in almost two months.

“If Trump emerges as an even more obvious winner, then we should see the bear-steepener we saw after the debate,” said Michael Purves at Tallbacken Capital. In terms of equities, some stocks “will benefit from lower corporate taxes and lower regulation,” he said.

Both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly are due to speak later on Monday. Last week, economic reports bolstered bets for two rate cuts in 2024.

“The inflation and the Fed rate cut story right now are front and center,” said Kenneth Broux, strategist at Societe Generale.

The tone was weaker for equities in Europe, where the Stoxx 600 index edged lower. The luxury sector was the biggest drag as Burberry Group Plc slumped as much as 15% after a profit warning. Swatch Group AG sank following a disappointing update. Mining stocks were hit by weak Chinese economic growth figures.

In Asia, equities slipped, with Chinese stocks in Hong Kong extending losses after the world’s second-largest economy grew at the worst pace in five quarters.

Metals, including iron ore and copper, rose on the soft economic data, buttressed by expectations the country will announce stimulus measures.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Monday

US Empire State Manufacturing, Monday

Goldman Sachs earnings, Monday

Jerome Powell is interviewed by David Rubinstein, Monday

Fed’s Mary Daly speaks, Monday

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

US retail sales, business inventories, Tuesday

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America earnings, Tuesday

Fed’s Adriana Kugler speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US housing starts, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing, Conference Board LEI, Thursday

Fed’s Mary Daly, Lorie Logan and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams, Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:41 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0910

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.92 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2746 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2987

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.5% to $62,850.41

Ether rose 4.9% to $3,357.39

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.21%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.48%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.10%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $85.20 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

