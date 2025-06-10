US Futures Hover as Trade Talks Enter Second Day: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures hovered as a second day of talks between the Trump administration and China got underway, with investors staying cautious in the absence of meaningful progress in the two nations’ trade dispute.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed after erasing an earlier advance. European equities were also flat. The UK’s FTSE 100, however, was poised to close at an all-time high for the first time since March.

While Monday’s negotiations in London between the US and China delivered no breakthrough, American officials had sounded optimistic that the two sides could ease tensions over shipments of technology and rare earth elements. With a key inflation read on tap Wednesday, investors are waiting for fresh drivers after stocks rebounded to near record levels from their April lows.

“We believe the path of least resistance for equities remains upward and potentially see room for some US performance catch-up,” wrote Alastair Pinder, global equity strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc.

The FTSE 100 surpassed its previous closing peak as investors took comfort from an improving economic outlook and easing trade tensions, with the UK becoming the first nation to strike a deal with President Donald Trump after his April 2 tariff announcements.

Still, sentiment remains fragile as London faces an exodus of companies moving listings to the US and shelving initial public offerings.

In China, stocks were volatile as traders tracked the latest headlines from the trade talks. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dipped almost 1% during the session and then recovered most of the losses.

Trump on Monday had told reporters that the US was “doing well with China” and that he was “only getting good reports.”

US Treasuries extended gains, with the 10-year yield falling two basis points to 4.45%. The dollar rose 0.1% against a basket of currencies.

Traders will be closely watching a $58 billion auction of three-year Treasuries on Tuesday as a read on whether or not foreigners are reducing their holding of US assets, wrote Chris Turner, head of foreign exchange strategy at ING Bank in London.

“The focus therefore will be on the indirect bid at the auction and also the general gauge of auction success,” Turner wrote. “A poor auction could rekindle the weaker dollar story.”

Corporate Highlights:

Mark Zuckerberg, frustrated with Meta Platforms Inc.’s shortfalls in AI, is assembling a team of experts to achieve artificial general intelligence.

Novo Nordisk A/S shares rose to the highest level in more than two months after a report that activist hedge fund Parvus Asset Management has built a stake in the Danish drugmaker.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the main chipmaker for Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc., reported a 39.6% jump in May revenue after companies stockpiled chips in response to mounting trade uncertainty.

Thames Water’s senior creditors have submitted a rescue plan to the UK’s water industry regulator, envisaging £5 billion ($6.8 billion) of fresh funds and hefty losses for the struggling utility’s debt holders.

Europe’s only Starlink alternative has to get cash fast to have any hope of challenging Elon Musk’s provider of satellite-based internet services.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 5:46 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was unchanged

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1414

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3488

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.70 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $109,415.89

Ether rose 3.8% to $2,688.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $65.59 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

