US Futures Inch Higher as Traders Assess Rate Path: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US futures edged higher on Monday as investors assessed the implications of Federal Reserve policy easing following Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish tilt.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose about 0.2% each after both indexes notched gains of more than 1% on Friday. Powell’s Jackson Hole speech all but sealed the case for an interest-rate cut next month, but the debate has shifted to the size of the cut and what that would say about the state of the economy.

Positioning for lower US borrowing costs rippled through financial markets after Fed Powell said that the “time has come” to pivot to monetary easing. Traders added to bets on a half-point of rate cuts in September — but a reduction of that magnitude could signal the economy is heading for a hard landing, tempering demand for stocks.

“If you have to cut rates faster, that also suggests that the economy is doing less well,” Eleanor Taylor Jolidon, co-head of Swiss and global equities at Union Bancaire Privee, said on Bloomberg TV. “A 50 basis-point cut would be reflection of that weaker data that we saw at the end of July that did somewhat spook the market.”

Fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East prompted some haven buying after an Israeli strike on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. Crude oil advanced more than 1%. The yen gained for a second day to its strongest level since January.

A gauge of the dollar was flat after it slumped the most in nine months on Friday. The 10-year Treasury yield was steady.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed, with trading volumes less than half of the average as UK markets are closed for a holiday. Germany’s business outlook held at its lowest level since February — highlighting the gloom once again engulfing Europe’s biggest economy after an early-year rebound fizzled out.

Some assistance may be on the way on interest rates. After first lowering borrowing costs in June, the European Central Bank has signaled another move is likely in September.

Elsewhere, the People’s Bank of China left the rate on its one-year policy loans, or the medium-term lending facility, at 2.3%, after a slashing the rate by 20 basis points in July. The decision underscores Beijing’s cautious approach in supporting the economy, even as China reported a rare contraction in bank loans amid weak demand. The PBOC has been walking a fine line of stimulating growth and cooling a government-bond buying spree to limit financial risks in recent months.

In commodities, iron ore extended a rebound with China’s huge inventories of the material continuing to draw down, in a tentative sign that a period of severe oversupply is starting to ease. Gold extended a rally above $2,500 an ounce.

Key events this week:

US durable goods, Monday

China industrial profits, Tuesday

Germany GDP, Tuesday

Hong Kong trade, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday,

Nvidia Corp. earnings, Wednesday

US GDP, Initial Jobless Claims Thursday

US personal income, spending, PCE price data, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 6 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1174

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3188

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 143.99 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $63,840.49

Ether fell 1.2% to $2,739.02

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.78%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.91%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $75.54 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,525.02 an ounce

