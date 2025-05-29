US Futures Rally on Tariff Ruling; Nvidia Jumps 6%: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks climbed, with S&P 500 futures up 1.1%, after a court ruling blocked some of President Donald Trump’s import tariffs and Nvidia Corp. posted another set of blockbuster results.

Nvidia gained 6% in early trading as Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang predicted “exponential growth” for the AI computing market. Nasdaq 100 Index futures added 1.6%, with Asian and European shares notching smaller gains. Treasuries fell and the dollar was steady.

The ruling by the US trade court heralded the latest twist for markets that have swung wildly since Trump announced his so-called reciprocal levies at the start of April. In the weeks since, trillions of dollars in market value have been lost and regained amid a flurry of delays, policy reversals and shifting signals over potential trade agreements.

“This is a reminder of what the end state is probably going to be — that we end up with a 10 percentage point tariff which, in a very long-term context, is an average number,” said Luke Hickmore, investment director at Aberdeen Group Plc. “Anything under the mid-teens the market will take positively.”

Stocks traders were already in a buoyant mood as Nvidia’s solid sales forecast reignited enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence products, despite a drag from China. Tech stocks led gains in premarket trading, with Marvell Technology Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc. and ARM Holdings Plc rising more than 3%.

“The AI story is still very much at the frontier of all global productivity for the next decade or two if not longer, so you still want to get exposure when you can,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV.

Some analysts cautioned that Thursday’s optimism could be short-lived, saying that Trump’s administration would find alternative ways to implement its policies. The final decision in the tariff case may also ultimately rest with higher courts, including the US Supreme Court.

“We are unlikely to see the end of the tariff chapter,” Benedicte Lowe, an equity derivatives strategist at BNP Paribas SA, told Bloomberg TV. “Trump is likely to fight for his tariff negotiations. It’s kind of too early to tell.”

In the ruling, a panel of three judges at the US Court of International Trade in Manhattan sided with Democratic-led states and small businesses that accused Trump of wrongfully invoking an emergency law to justify the bulk of his levies.

The order applies to Trump’s global flat tariff, elevated rates on China and others, and his fentanyl-related tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico. Other tariffs imposed under different powers, such as the levies on steel, aluminum and automobiles are unaffected.

The dollar strengthened as much as 0.4% Thursday before erasing the gains. The greenback has tumbled more than 7% since a February high as the trade war badly hurt sentiment and fueled a re-think on the world’s reliance on the currency.

Treasuries retreated across the curve, with the yield on the 30-year note moving back above 5%.

“The uncertainty level, already high, has been notched up another step,” said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale SA. “More investing and spending decisions will be delayed and foreign holders of US assets will be slightly more uncomfortable than they were.”

Corporate Highlights:

Royal Bank of Canada missed estimates after setting aside more money than expected to cover possible loan losses amid a faltering economy even as income rose across most business lines.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat estimates on higher revenue across the business, including at its capital-markets unit, which was boosted by volatile trading conditions.

Elon Musk said Wednesday that his time as formal adviser to President Donald Trump is coming to a close.

Foot Locker Inc.’s sales slump persisted in the latest quarter, a potential headache for Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. as it prepares to acquire the struggling sneaker chain.

HP Inc. dropped about 10% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company’s profit outlook fell short of estimates and it cut the annual earnings forecast.

Toyota Motor Corp. is betting Americans are ready for more US-made electric vehicles. And if they aren’t, it has a plan: exports.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.1% as of 7:09 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1285

The British pound was little changed at $1.3470

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 145.02 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $108,821.83

Ether rose 3.4% to $2,725.74

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.52%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.57%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.74%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $61.98 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,297.51 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Subrat Patnaik and Sujata Rao.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.