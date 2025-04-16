US Futures Sink as Nvidia, ASML Revive Tech Worry: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Tech stocks led a slump in global equities after the Trump administration imposed new restrictions on Nvidia Corp.’s chip exports to China amid deepening trade tensions.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.5%. Nvidia shares lost about 6% in premarket trading. ASML Holding NV sank more than 7% on lower-than-expected orders, citing weakness in the chip sector. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index lost 0.8%. The dollar weakened. Gold set a record high and the Swiss franc rallied.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to give a speech later in the day, and investors will be watching March retail sales data for a reading of consumer sentiment before the tariff turmoil.

Stocks pared some of the losses in the morning session on signs China may be open to negotiations with the US, sparking some optimism over the possibility of easing trade tensions.

China wants a number of steps from President Donald Trump’s administration before it will agree to talks, including showing more respect by reining in disparaging remarks by members of his cabinet, according to a person familiar with the Chinese government’s thinking.

“We’re keeping a defensive stance during this period of uncertainty while being increasingly cautious on tech stocks and industries which have a high share of their value chain exposed to China,” said Francois Antomarchi, a fund manager at Degroof Petercam Asset Management. “There’s the question of knowing when we hit the bottom, geopolitically speaking, of the trade war, and I’m not sure we’re there yet.”

Meanwhile, UK bonds rallied after inflation eased more than expected in March, spurring increased bets from traders on Bank of England interest rates. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid as much as 0.6% on Wednesday after rising for the first time in six days on Tuesday.

In commodities, oil erased an earlier decline after the report that China is potentially open to trade talks with the US. Bullion gained as much as 2.7% to climb above $3,300 an ounce for the first time, surpassing the previous record set on Monday.

The US government informed Nvidia on Monday that its H20 chip would require a license to export to China “for the indefinite future.” The new rules address Washington’s concerns that “the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a supercomputer in China,” the company said in a filing. Nvidia warned it will report about $5.5 billion in writedowns during the current quarter, tied to inventory and commitments for the chip.

“This move is unnerving for two reasons,” said Vishnu Varathan, Singapore-based head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, referring to the Nvidia curbs. “First, it conveys the mercurial nature of Trump tariffs in so far that it has revoked earlier concessions extended to Nvidia. Second, this also suggests that the US-China undercurrents are rather abusive, even as there appears to be some calm on the surface.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.8% as of 7:15 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.7% to $1.1363

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3265

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 142.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.3085 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $84,005.67

Ether fell 0.7% to $1,583.87

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.62%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $61.88 a barrel

Spot gold rose 2.1% to $3,298.17 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Zhu Lin, Abhishek Vishnoi and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.