US Futures Steady as Robust Bank Earnings Reassure: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures pointed to a steady open for Wall Street, as earnings from Bank of America Corp. met expectations and investors awaited results from other American banks.

S&P 500 contracts and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed, with Bank of America Corp shares edging higher in premarket trading after it said it increased its net inteerest income and also beat expectations for trading revenue. Its results come after peers JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co delivered forecast-topping earnings last week.

Energy shares fell premarket trading, as oil prices plunged below $75 a barrel after a report Israel will hold off attacking Iranian oil facilities. Among other premarket movers, Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. after Bloomberg reported the Biden administration discussed capping sales of advanced AI chips to some countries.

Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp are among the companies reporting Tuesday, while Netflix Inc. and JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. will also present results later this week. Investors appear undeterred by reduced profit forecasts and are instead betting on positive surprises.

Nathan Thooft, chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management, expects earnings season to be pretty good, partly because expectations have been lowered. “Consensus is around 4% year-over-year. It’s a fairly low bar,” he said.

An initial round of third-quarter financial results last week showed Corporate America is benefitting from lower rates early into the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists including Ohsung Kwon and Savita Subramanian.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.2%, dragged down by declines in energy shares such as TotalEnergies SE and BP Plc. Beauty stocks LVMH, L’Oreal SA, Puig Brands SA also fell after US outfit Coty Inc. lowered its sales-growth guidance overnight.

In currency markets, the yen outperformed, holding close to 150 versus the dollar, a key psychological level with a risk of intervention in focus for investors.

Key events this week:

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup earnings, Tuesday

Fed’s Mary Daly, Adriana Kugler speak, Tuesday

Morgan Stanley earnings, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US retail sales, jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Thursday

China GDP, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 10:14 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0908

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 149.06 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.4% to 7.1263 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3070

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $65,619.2

Ether fell 0.4% to $2,610.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.07%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.19%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 4.5% to $73.97 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,651.85 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.