US Stock Futures Edge Higher as Trump to Meet CEOs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are set for a bounce from Monday’s losses, with investors looking ahead to President Donald Trump’s meeting with business executives for direction.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% after the index tumbled almost 4% yesterday, its deepest slump since 2022. S&P 500 contracts climbed 0.3%. Tech shares were moderately higher, with Tesla Inc. adding about 2.4% in the premarket. Bitcoin rose after a five-day losing streak.

Trump’s meeting with the Washington-based Business Roundtable will include chief executives from around the country, including the bosses of Wall Street lenders. Given the increasingly uncertain outlook for the US economy and trade war concerns, investors will watch for any signals from Trump on the likelihood of tariff-policy shifts or support for equity markets.

“What is being questioned in the market is US exceptionalism,” said Aneeka Gupta, head of macroeconomic research at Wisdom Tree UK Ltd. “When Trump came back into the White House, the focus on was on the positive impact of his policies, but now the market is really drilling down into the negatives.”

While there are signs of some traders stepping in to buy stocks, it’s “too soon to call the end” of the pullback, Gupta added.

Treasuries steadied, with 10-year yields rising about three basis points as traders looked forward to a fresh snapshot of the US labor market. January’s report on job openings and labor turnover is expected to show hints of cooling though the total number of jobs is seen largely unchanged.

The latest corporate results hinted at a slowdown in earnings, with Delta Air Lines Inc. and American Airlines Group Inc. falling in premarket trading after they cut their profit forecasts.

Recent US equity weakness, particularly in the tech sector, has been accompanied by a shift in investor perceptions on Europe and China, especially after Germany’s pledge to embark on large-scale defense spending. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.6% on Tuesday but has outperformed Wall Street year-to-date.

“The news flow from the US economy is likely to undershoot the rest of the world in coming months,” Citigroup Inc. strategists wrote. They downgraded their view on US stocks to neutral from overweight, ditching a position they had held since October 2023.

In currency markets, the euro was the biggest gainer, strengthening 0.7% as German lawmakers are expected to reach an agreement over additional spending. The dollar retreated 0.3% against G-10 peers, while gold prices held just above $2,900 an ounce.

Key events this week:

US job openings, Tuesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:21 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.7% to $1.0907

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2930

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.54 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3% to $81,625.51

Ether rose 1.9% to $1,903.89

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.24%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.88%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $66.80 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,911.16 an ounce

