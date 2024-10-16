US Stock Futures Edge Up as Morgan Stanley Beats: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures edged higher Wednesday as chip stocks recovered partially from the previous session’s rout and Morgan Stanley’s results beat estimates.

S&P 500 climbed 0.1 % and Nasdaq 100 contracts gained 0.2%, a day after a profit warning from Dutch chip equipment maker ASML Holding NV rattled sentiment. Nvidia Corp. moved higher in early-hours trading after sinking nearly 5% on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley also advanced in premarket trading after posting sales and trading revenue that exceeded analyst predictions. It joined Wall Street rivals Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., whose results also surpassed expectations.

ASML’s slide Tuesday sent ripples across the industry, resulting in more than $420 billion of market value loss for an index of US-traded chip stocks and the largest Asian peers.

While the weakness in names like Nvidia and ASML has an impact on the broader market, Peter Fitzgerald, chief investment officer for macro and multi-asset at Aviva Investors, pointed to the strength of demand for artificial intelligence as well as supportive central bank policy.

“Our view is that there is enough underlying strength in markets,” Fitzgerald said. “Particularly with central banks on an easing path providing broad support.”

In other individual stock moves, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. shares rose 7% in US premarket trading, after the logistics company’s third-quarter profit topped the analyst estimates. Among the biggest laggards was Qualcomm Inc., which fell on reports that it will likely postpone its offer to buy Intel Corp. until after the US presidential election.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index retreated 0.4% after ASML extended losses. LVMH and Salvatore Ferragamo SpA led the retreat in luxury stocks after weak updates, both slumping as much as 7%.

The pound fell 0.6% to below $1.30 for the first time since August and money markets bolstered wagers on Bank of England rate cuts after UK inflation slipped below the BOE’s 2% target. London’s FTSE 100 outperformed European stock indexes and yields on UK gilts tumbled.

In Asia, a Bloomberg gauge of China’s property shares surged as much as 8.3% as markets prepared for a joint news conference to be held by government officials including the housing minister and central bank on Thursday.

In commodities, oil held near $74 a barrel after slumping on Tuesday, as traders continued to monitor the risk of escalation in the Middle East and the outlook for next year. Gold rallied toward a fresh record high as investors turned their attention to the upcoming US election, with polls forecasting a razor-thin contest with less than three weeks to go.

Key events this week:

Morgan Stanley earnings, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US retail sales, jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Thursday

China GDP, Friday

US housing starts, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 12:35 p.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.9%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0893

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.26 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1247 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3016

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.5% to $68,154.4

Ether rose 2% to $2,622.69

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.00%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.19%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.07%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $73.97 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,678.38 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu and Sujata Rao.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.