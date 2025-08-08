US Stock Futures Gain as Tariff Turmoil Hits Gold: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US futures headed higher at the end of a week in which markets were buffeted by tariffs, geopolitical developments and corporate earnings.

Contracts on the S&P 500 rose about 0.3%, with the underlying gauge on track for its biggest weekly gain in five. Intel Corp. advanced in premarket trading as Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan said he’s got the backing of the company’s board, following US President Donald Trump’s call for his resignation. Tesla Inc. slipped after disbanding its Dojo team, upending its effort to build a supercomputer for driverless-vehicle technology.

Gold futures in New York jumped after the US put tariffs on bullion bars, threatening to upend trade flows from Switzerland and other key refining hubs. The most-active contract climbed to an all-time intraday high above $3,534 an ounce, widening its premium over the spot price in London.

The S&P 500 is near a record high following a 30% surge from its April lows, supported by robust corporate earnings and hopes the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates to support the economy as the labor market shows signs of weakening. Still, some firms have warned clients to prepare for a near-term pullback amid sky-high valuations and continued tariff uncertainty.

“Second-quarter earnings confirm corporate resilience continues. Overall, margins have been steady while firms’ commentary indicates that corporates have been largely adept at managing the impact from tariffs so far,” said Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau. “That doesn’t mean tariff uncertainty has gone away completely given Trump policy making remains erratic.”

A gauge of the dollar was flat and Treasury yields were little changed after Thursday’s a weak sale of 30-year debt signaled waning appetite for US debt.

Oil steadied after a run of declines, as traders await US President Donald Trump’s next moves to halt the war in Ukraine after he announced tariffs on India this week for taking Russian oil.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index edged higher, on track for its strongest weekly advance since May. The Nikkei-225 index climbed 1.8% after Japan’s trade negotiator said the US agreed to end so-called stacking on universal tariffs and cut car levies.

In his latest trade moves, Trump escalated tensions by targeting India and imposing a 39% levy on Swiss exports to the US, while saying he’s “getting very close to a deal” with China. The US also confirmed it would end stacking of universal tariffs on Japan and cut car levies as promised. The about-turn on Japan has raised questions about the US trade deal with the European Union, said Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“Since the tariff agreement between the U.S. and the European Union, some clarity has emerged, but confusion around its implementation is just beginning to surface,” Stanzl said. “In Japan, there is relief today upon hearing that the various tariffs will not be cumulative. However, it remains unclear whether the same rules apply for Japan and the EU. The complexities surrounding tariffs highlight the unpredictability in implementation, as evidenced by the recent surge in gold prices.”

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“The latest ruction in the global gold market is yet another reminder that the precious metal faces more volatility as US policy-driven uncertainty overshadows its solid fundamentals from central bank demand to real yields and even undermines its safe-haven role. The industry tries to seek more clarity around the latest US tariff move. That’s a headache for refineries from Switzerland to Asia.”

— Nour Al Ali, Macro Markets & Squawk. Click here for the full analysis.

In geopolitical news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secured cabinet approval on Friday for a military takeover of Gaza City, which he described as part of a final push to topple Hamas after 22 months of fighting and recover its last 50 hostages, dead or alive.

Hopes of a truce in the Russia-Ukraine war rose after Trump said he’d be willing to meet with Vladimir Putin, even if the Russian leader hadn’t yet agreed to also sit down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller is emerging as a top candidate to serve as the central bank’s chair among President Trump’s advisers as they look for a replacement for Jerome Powell, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump said he had chosen Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran to serve as a Fed governor. The US president said that Miran, who will need to be confirmed by the Senate, would only serve the expiring term of Adriana Kugler, which expires in January.

“Having a more dovish Federal Reserve governor on the table is definitely better,” Ivy Ng, a CIO at DWS, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “But in the end, the Federal Reserve is still more data driven, so we focus a lot on the economic data.”

Corporate News:

Expedia Group Inc. shares surged in premarket trading after the online travel agency reported second-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year forecast. The Trade Desk Inc. slumped 29% after underwhelming results from the advertising technology company. Munich Re shares dropped as much as 8.6%, dragging the insrance sector lower, after the German firm cut its revenue guidance for the full year. Lotus Bakeries NV jumped as much as 8.3% after the maker of Biscoff cookies reported strong sales growth despite facing tough comparatives and production limits on its key product. Bechtle AG shares soared after the German IT retailer confirmed its full-year targets. TBC Bank Group Plc slumped more than 13% after reporting second-quarter earnings. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 6:54 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1635 The British pound was little changed at $1.3439 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 147.80 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $116,528.01 Ether rose 0.5% to $3,896.04 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.25% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.65% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.57% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $64.43 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,388.56 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Michael Msika and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.