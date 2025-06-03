US Stock Futures Slip as Trade Uncertainty Lingers: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures dipped to extend days of fluctuations as traders grapple with a fog of uncertainty surrounding the global trade war.

S&P 500 contracts slid 0.5% as the US benchmark is set to continue a run of daily swings between gains and losses. European stocks also fell. The dollar remained steady as US Treasuries edged higher, with the 10-year yield declining two basis points to 4.42%.

Two months after President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements and push for new trade deals, there are few signs of a breakthrough in talks with either China or the European Union — the biggest US trading partners. At the same time, the economy has increasingly shown signs of a moderate yet broad-based softening.

The White House on Monday sought to push ahead with efforts to arrange a call between Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, but representatives of the Chinese leader have yet to reciprocate interest.

“We’re clearly seeing a lot of volatility and investors want more visibility,” Massimiliano Bondurri, founder and chief executive officer of SGMC Capital in Singapore, said on Bloomberg TV. “It’s normal that markets are actually going to be flip-flopping.”

Meanwhile, Trump worked the phones Monday and took to social media to try to sway Republican holdouts on his multi-trillion dollar tax bill. Investors and traders have raised concern that the legislation could worsen a ballooning budget deficit and US debt pile.

In Europe, investors’ attention will turn to inflation data for the euro zone due later on Tuesday. Annual price growth is anticipated to hit 2% for the first time in seven months after reports showing weakening in the region’s four biggest economies.

Money markets are all but certain of a 25 basis point cut when the European Central Bank delivers its policy decision on Thursday, with at least one additional reduction expected later this year.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% as of 8:24 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1429

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.66 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.1918 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3529

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $105,295.98

Ether rose 2.8% to $2,612.47

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $64.82 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,357.20 an ounce

