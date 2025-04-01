US Stock Futures Swing in Countdown to Tariffs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures swung between gains and losses, hinting at another volatile session on Wall Street, as the arrival of tariffs loomed over markets. Gold extended its winning streak.

S&P 500 contracts dipped 0.2%, giving up earlier gains. Tesla Inc. rose about 3% in premarket trading. Newsmax Inc. added 11% as the conservative media outlet extended a 735% rally in its debut on Monday. The dollar was steady and 10-year Treasury yields slipped three basis points.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index gained 1.2%, with pharmaceutical stocks in the lead after JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said the impact of US tariffs on the sector would be “manageable.”

Traders got further details on when Trump will announce his reciprocal tariff plan — 3pm on Wednesday at an event in the White House Rose Garden — but the extent of his levies remain unclear. he confusion around whether the US president will take a lenient or harder tack is making investors wary of making risky stock bets and leading strategists to lower their estimates.

“Investors are grappling with what could be announced this week,” said Laura Cooper, global investment strategist at Nuveen. “The range of outcomes is so wide that traders are struggling with how to price in that potential outcome.”

Before the Bell: ISM in Focus, Chips Act, Carmakers Tariff Plea

The president has touted his April 2 announcement as a “Liberation Day,” heralding the start of a more protectionist policy meant as retribution against trading partners he has long accused of “ripping off” the US.

Trump has already placed levies on Canada, Mexico and China — the US’s three largest trading partners — as well as automobiles, steel and aluminum. Import taxes on copper could come within several weeks. He has also threatened duties on pharmaceutical, semiconductor and lumber imports.

Many fear Trump’s announcement will mark the start of lengthy and fractious negotiations with trade partners, keeping market volatility elevated. On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc is prepared to retaliate if reciprocal tariffs are imposed.

Bond yields across the euro area fell as data showed inflation easing toward the European Central Bank’s target, providing further support for an interest-rate cut this month.

In European equities, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists cut their forecast for the Stoxx 600, following a similar move from the US team. The team led by Sharon Bell trimmed the 12-month target on the index to 570 points from 580, citing weaker growth forecasts.

Elsewhere, iron ore and base metals advanced as data showed China’s manufacturing activity at the highest in four months.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:18 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0799

The British pound was little changed at $1.2917

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 149.51 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.5% to $84,465.67

Ether rose 3.5% to $1,883.01

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.17%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.67%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $71.95 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,135.42 an ounce

