US Stocks Set for New High as Rate-Cut Hopes Build: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street was headed for new record highs, driven by a fresh gains in technology shares and optimism that more central banks will cut interest rates in the coming months.

Futures contracts for the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.7% and those on the S&P 500 added 0.4%, while Nvidia Corp. — now the world’s most valuable company — rose as much as 4.1% in New York premarket trading. Other tech shares, including Dell Technologies Inc. and Super Micro Computer Inc., also gained.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 benchmark climbed 0.6%, after the Swiss National Bank trimmed interest rates for the second time this year, encouraging hopes for policy easing across the developed world. The Bank of England held interest rares steady as expected but hinted more of its policymakers are close to backing cuts.

“Rate cuts are very much in play for the remainder of this year and that should support risk assets,” said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. “It’s encouraged investors that actually the rates environment is going to be supportive.”

Traders now price more than a 50% chance of a BOE rate reduction in August, knocking the pound lower and sending 10-year gilt yields down by three basis points.

Meanwhile, France, the source of global market turmoil last week, raised €10.5 billion ($11.3 billion) in its first bond sale since President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election. Seen as a test of investor sentiment, the auction saw solid demand, supporting French bond prices, while the extra yield investors demand to hold French debt eased further off seven-year highs hit recently.

Traders will now look out for US weekly jobless claims data which is expected to show a small decrease from the previous print. Several Federal Reserve officials, including the Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari and the Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin, are also due to speak and could offer clues on when the US could kick off rate cuts.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

US existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 7:34 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0730

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2695

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 158.41 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $66,331.23

Ether rose 1.5% to $3,606.41

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.24%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $81.70 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,340.44 an ounce

