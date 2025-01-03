US Stocks Set to Rise After Five-Day Losing Streak: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures posted modest gains, suggesting Wall Street stocks may finally halt a five-day losing streak that’s the longest since April.

S&P 500 contracts climbed 0.3%, with those for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 up 0.5%. United States Steel Corp. fell 8% in the premarket as President Joe Biden blocked Nippon Steel Corp.’s proposed purchase of the company.

It’s been a volatile week for stocks, with the S&P 500 index notching intraday gains in the previous two sessions, only to close lower. US manufacturing data due later will give investors clues on the health of the economy while they look ahead to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration 17 days away to reduce uncertainty over future policy.

“We really need to see more of that clarity on January 20th for markets to have greater conviction,” Laura Cooper, global investment strategist at Nuveen, said on Bloomberg Television. “But I think US exceptionalism will continue to be the dominant theme at least in the first half of the year, regardless of what some of those policies that come through are.”

The dollar slipped from the two-year high it set Thursday, while Treasury yields ticked lower. The benchmark 10-year yield is nearly 20 basis points above the level prior to Jerome Powell’s hawkish turn at the Dec. 18 Federal Reserve meeting.

Biden’s decision to block the $14.1 billion sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel killed a high-profile deal that sparked a political firestorm and tensions between the US and Japan. Biden announced his formal decision on Friday after the case was referred to him by a US security review panel, ahead of a deadline early next week.

“U.S. Steel will remain a proud American company — one that’s American-owned, American-operated, by American union steelworkers — the best in the world,” the president said in a statement.

Elsewhere, shares of US and European drinks makers declined after the US Surgeon General said labels on alcohol products like beer and wine should carry warnings of their links to cancer. Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, the maker of Budweiser beer, fell 1.8% in Brussels, Constellation Brands Inc. was down 1.4% in the US premarket and Molson Coors Beverage Co. lost 1%.

Chinese stocks extended the worst start to the year since 2016, reflecting worries about the growth outlook. The yuan fell to breach the psychological milestone of 7.3 per dollar for the first time since late 2023. The nation’s 10-year government bond yield slipped below 1.6% for the first time ever.

“There’s been many false dawns in China in recent months and it looks as though it’s unraveling again,” said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale. “We’ve seen three big days of selling which is not really conducive to sentiment.”

In commodities, oil was steady after a four-day rally. Gold was on track for its biggest weekly gain since November. European natural gas prices were poised for a 5% weekly gain as the market grapples with depleting stockpiles and tighter supplies after the loss of Russian flows via Ukraine.

Key events this week:

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:12 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0299

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2409

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 157.07 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $96,712.23

Ether rose 1% to $3,484.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.54%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.39%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

