More than 250 Swiss companies sign CO2 reduction initiative
A total of 257 companies from Switzerland have signed up to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). In doing so, they are committing to CO2 reduction targets that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement.
The majority of the companies are listed corporations such as ABB, Givaudan, Holcim, Nestlé and Novartis. However, smaller companies with fewer than 250 employees are also represented. Around 30 Swiss companies have joined the initiative since the beginning of the year.
Six companies have withdrawn so far: cabling specialist Reichle & De-Massari (R&M), wheel rim manufacturer Ronal, chemicals company Archroma, commodities trader Ecom Agroindustrial, industrial group Sulzer and exhibition organiser MCH.
The SBTi is an international organisation supported by business associations, environmental organisations and the UN. More than 10,900 companies worldwide are currently involved in the initiative.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
