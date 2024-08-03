Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

In Switzerland 80% of reduced barbecue products are meat

BBQ
Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss retailers are promoting the consumption of meat during the barbecue season, according to a study by environmental organisation WWF Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Specifically, meat recently accounted for 80% of reduced barbecue products. It was also offered at particularly low prices, with discounts of up to 51%.

Although almost all retailers have set themselves scientific climate targets, the practice shows that meat is “discounted to such an extent that it almost becomes junk”, writes WWF.

In comparison, only 6% of adverts involved plant-based burgers or sausages. The highest discount for a vegetarian barbecue product was 38%.

+ The Swiss have to eat less meat by 2050. Here’s how

“Retailers need to rethink their advertising strategies and focus more on sustainable, plant-based alternatives in order to really have a positive impact on the climate,” said WWF food expert Mariella Meyer.

The WWF Grill Check analysed advertising for the barbecue range of six Swiss retailers. A total of 559 barbecue products were considered.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

